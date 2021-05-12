Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Britain to launch full public inquiry into coronavirus response next year
- Britain has been hit hard by the outbreak, with more than 127,000 deaths since March last year – the world’s fifth highest official toll
- Johnson told parliament the inquiry would be established on a ‘statutory basis’, with oral evidence given under oath
Topic | Coronavirus UK
