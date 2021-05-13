A US university student looks at her vaccination bandage after getting her Covid-19 shot in Kent, Ohio, in April. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines triggers more fatigue, headaches, Oxford study shows
- Patients who got one dose each of the two vaccines reported more short-lived side effects but no safety issues were found, early results showed
- The report comes as researchers and health officials examine strategies such as blending two different shots in the face of supply shortages
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
