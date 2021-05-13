Lecturer Peng Wang was left with a bloody nose and bruises to his face and arm after he was attacked in Southampton in February. File photo: Peng Wang
Asians in UK tackle racism after violent hate attacks: ‘we know the problem is global’
- Celebrities promote #StopAsianHate campaign after violent attacks on Asians in the UK
- ‘If we don’t do anything about this … we will be like America,’ warns community leader
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
Lecturer Peng Wang was left with a bloody nose and bruises to his face and arm after he was attacked in Southampton in February. File photo: Peng Wang