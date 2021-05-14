Pope Francis attends a conference on Italy’s demographic crisis in Rome on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope Francis worried about cost of child rearing after Italy’s birth rate sinks
- The pontiff said polls showed most young people wanted to have children, but were worried about the expense
- ‘An Italy without children is an Italy that does not plan for the future,’ Prime Minister Draghi says
Topic | Italy
