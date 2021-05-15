A public health digital board warns the public of a Covid-19 variant of concern affecting the community in Bolton, England on Friday. Photo: AFP
Indian coronavirus variant may delay UK’s easing of lockdown, says Boris Johnson
- The health ministry said the B1.617.2 variant, first detected in India, is ‘beginning to spread increasingly rapidly’ in northwest England
- The government last month added India, which is experiencing a devastating wave of deaths from Covid-19, to a travel red list
