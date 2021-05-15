Artists prepare wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in their new position in Madame Tussauds museum in London, UK on Wednesday. Photo: Madame Tussauds via Reuters
Madame Tussauds relocates Prince Harry and Meghan wax figures far away from royal family members
- ‘We have moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s figures to join their Hollywood friends,’ said Madame Tussauds London general manager Tim Waters
- The new home has the couple in the same company as their real-life celebrity friends Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Victoria and David Beckham and George Clooney
