A protester wears a face mask reading “Free Palestine” during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: AP
French court upholds ban on pro-Palestine Paris demonstration, but organisers remain defiant
- Police on Thursday banned Saturday’s demonstration over the conflict with Israel, fearing a repeat of clashes during a similar protest in 2014
- ‘We refuse to silence our solidarity with the Palestinians, and we will not be prevented from demonstrating,’ said the Association of Palestinians
