People wait to get their dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Milan, Italy. File photo: LaPresse via AP
Italian study shows coronavirus infections, deaths dropping after one jab
- The study was carried out by Italy’s National Institute of Health and the health ministry on 13.7 million people vaccinated nationwide
- The findings showed that the risk of infection, hospitalisation, and death decreased progressively after the first two weeks following the initial shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to get their dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Milan, Italy. File photo: LaPresse via AP