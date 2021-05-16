People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people during a demonstration in London, UK on Saturday. Photo: AP
Thousands rally across European cities in support of Palestinians as Gaza violence rages
- Protesters gathered in London, Berlin, Madrid and Paris as the worst violence in years raged between Israel and militants in Gaza
- In Madrid, some 2,500 people, many of them young people wrapped in Palestinian flags, marched to the Puerta del Sol plaza in the city centre
Topic | Middle East
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people during a demonstration in London, UK on Saturday. Photo: AP