A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP
A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Britain ‘confident’ existing vaccines protect against B1.617.2 variant, health secretary says

  • Matt Hancock said the country was ‘in a race between the vaccination programme and the virus’ but officials were assured ‘the vaccine will overcome’
  • The variant first identified in India ‘could spread like wildfire’, he said. Case numbers of it in the UK have risen from 520 to 1,313 this week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in London

Updated: 10:59pm, 16 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP
A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE