A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Britain ‘confident’ existing vaccines protect against B1.617.2 variant, health secretary says
- Matt Hancock said the country was ‘in a race between the vaccination programme and the virus’ but officials were assured ‘the vaccine will overcome’
- The variant first identified in India ‘could spread like wildfire’, he said. Case numbers of it in the UK have risen from 520 to 1,313 this week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Friday at a temporary vaccination centre in Bolton, northwest England, which with Blackburn has been at the centre of Britain’s rising B1.617.2 variant cases. Photo: AFP