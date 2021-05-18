A woman is administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Pamplona, northern Spain. Photo: AP A woman is administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Pamplona, northern Spain. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: mixing Pfizer shot and AstraZeneca safe and effective, Spanish study finds

  • Around 670 volunteers who had already received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s shot took part in the Combivacs study
  • Just 1.7 per cent of the participants reported severe side effects, which were limited to headaches, muscle pain and general malaise

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:28pm, 18 May, 2021

