A woman is administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Pamplona, northern Spain. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: mixing Pfizer shot and AstraZeneca safe and effective, Spanish study finds
- Around 670 volunteers who had already received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s shot took part in the Combivacs study
- Just 1.7 per cent of the participants reported severe side effects, which were limited to headaches, muscle pain and general malaise
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
