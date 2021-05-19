A Moroccan citizen is carried by Spanish soldiers and riot police at El Tarajal beach, near the fence at the Spanish-Moroccan border, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain sends troops to border after thousands of migrants swim into Ceuta from Morocco
- Armoured vehicles guard the beach at the Spanish enclave as police throw smoke bombs to discourage others from crossing
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the migrant influx a serious crisis for Europe, amid heightened diplomatic tensions with Morocco
Topic | Spain
A Moroccan citizen is carried by Spanish soldiers and riot police at El Tarajal beach, near the fence at the Spanish-Moroccan border, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters