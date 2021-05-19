The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP
politico | European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal
- A draft motion seen calls on the EU to work with the US on China, and to plan deals with Taiwan
- The vote comes after Beijing sanctioned EU lawmakers earlier this year
Topic | China-EU investment deal
The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP