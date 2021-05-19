The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP
The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

politico | European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal

  • A draft motion seen calls on the EU to work with the US on China, and to plan deals with Taiwan
  • The vote comes after Beijing sanctioned EU lawmakers earlier this year

Topic |   China-EU investment deal
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:44am, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP
The EU Parliament vote could mean another blow to hopes that the ratification process for the investment deal can begin in a few months’ time. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE