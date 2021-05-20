A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles as floats near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border in Ceuta on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain seeks help to relocate children from Ceuta migrant crisis
- Some 1,500 children and teenagers arrived from Morocco this week, as part of a surge of thousands of migrants swimming or climbing a fence into the enclave
- Hundreds more people tried to force their way into Ceuta on Wednesday despite tightened security from Spain
Topic | Spain
