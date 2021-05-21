A man jumps at Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday, where a French artist known as JR set his artwork. Photo: AP
EU lines up coronavirus travel pass, Eiffel Tower to reopen
- Bloc members agree on deal for a Covid-19 certificate to help restart free movement within the European Union
- France, Malta and the Netherlands are among the countries piloting the pass
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
