Workers push the coffin of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: AP
Global coronavirus deaths up to three times higher than official figures, WHO says
- A report from the UN health body found that total deaths from the pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million or 1.2 million more than officially reported
- The discrepancy is due to a number of factors, including lagging reporting on Covid-19 deaths in several countries
