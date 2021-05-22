British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA via AP
Coronavirus: was Britain’s ‘delayed’ India travel ban decision driven by post-Brexit trade ties?
- Officials privately suspect Boris Johnson’s team was reluctant to close the border to travellers from India for political reasons
- There were also concerns Britain country didn’t have the infrastructure in place to cope with the sheer number of people wanting to return home
