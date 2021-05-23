Former director general of the BBC Tony Hall. Photo: AFP
Former BBC head quits gallery job amid Princess Diana-Martin Bashir interview fallout
- ‘I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility,’ said Tony Hall, referencing the Diana interview
- Hall was heavily criticised in a report last week for a botched inquiry into how journalist Martin Bashir obtained the blockbuster interview
Topic | Prince Charles
