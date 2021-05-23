Former director general of the BBC Tony Hall. Photo: AFP Former director general of the BBC Tony Hall. Photo: AFP
Former director general of the BBC Tony Hall. Photo: AFP
Prince Charles
World /  Europe

Former BBC head quits gallery job amid Princess Diana-Martin Bashir interview fallout

  • ‘I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility,’ said Tony Hall, referencing the Diana interview
  • Hall was heavily criticised in a report last week for a botched inquiry into how journalist Martin Bashir obtained the blockbuster interview

Topic |   Prince Charles
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:47am, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former director general of the BBC Tony Hall. Photo: AFP Former director general of the BBC Tony Hall. Photo: AFP
Former director general of the BBC Tony Hall. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE