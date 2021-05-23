Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Italian rockers Maneskin win pandemic-defying Eurovision Song Contest
- The competition was cancelled last year for the first time in its 65-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic
- The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the world’s most-watched television events, with around 200 million viewers
Topic | The Netherlands
Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: Reuters