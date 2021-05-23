Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured on November 3, 1992. Photo: Reuters Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured on November 3, 1992. Photo: Reuters
Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured on November 3, 1992. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Martin Bashir says he ‘never wanted to harm Diana’, as BBC urged to rebuild trust

  • Bashir apologised to Princes William and Harry three days after a report found he tricked their mother into granting him an interview
  • William said Bashir’s actions ‘contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation’ in her final years

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:10pm, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured on November 3, 1992. Photo: Reuters Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured on November 3, 1992. Photo: Reuters
Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured on November 3, 1992. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE