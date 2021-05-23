Princess Diana and Prince Charles pictured on November 3, 1992. Photo: Reuters
Martin Bashir says he ‘never wanted to harm Diana’, as BBC urged to rebuild trust
- Bashir apologised to Princes William and Harry three days after a report found he tricked their mother into granting him an interview
- William said Bashir’s actions ‘contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation’ in her final years
