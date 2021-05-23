Rescuers at the site of the wreckage in the Piedmont region, northern Italy. Photo: Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Piemontese via AP Rescuers at the site of the wreckage in the Piedmont region, northern Italy. Photo: Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Piemontese via AP
Italian cable car crashes at scenic mountain, killing at least 13 people

  • The accident at a scenic resort area comes as Italy’s cable car system reopens after months of Covid-19 closures
  • Two children were seriously injured in the accident, while authorities say the death toll may rise

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:56pm, 23 May, 2021

