Police officers detain journalist Roman Pratasevich attempting to cover a rally in Minsk, Belarus in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Belarus opposition figure Raman Pratasevich arrested after flight diverted to Minsk
- Pratasevich is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which Belarus last year declared as extremist
- Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years
Topic | Belarus
Police officers detain journalist Roman Pratasevich attempting to cover a rally in Minsk, Belarus in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE