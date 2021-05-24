From left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio of Italian band Maneskin at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Sunday. Photo: AP From left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio of Italian band Maneskin at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Sunday. Photo: AP
From left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio of Italian band Maneskin at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Sunday. Photo: AP
European Union
World /  Europe

Italian Eurovision winner agrees to take drugs test over speculation of cocaine use

  • Allegations of drug use grew on social media after Maneskin’s Damiano David appeared to bend over a table during the contest
  • David was asked at a news conference whether he had snorted cocaine during the broadcast. He replied that he does not use drugs

Topic |   European Union
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:59am, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
From left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio of Italian band Maneskin at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Sunday. Photo: AP From left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio of Italian band Maneskin at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Sunday. Photo: AP
From left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio of Italian band Maneskin at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE