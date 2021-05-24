Belarus critic Raman Pratasevich pictured at a rally on March 25, 2012. Photo: AP
Countries shun Belarus’ air space as EU mulls sanctions over Ryanair ‘piracy’
- European leaders have called for the release of Roman Protasevich, a critic of President Alexander Lukashenko who was blogging from exile
- He was arrested after his Ryanair flight was intercepted by a Belarusian warplane and forced down in Minsk
Topic | Belarus
Belarus critic Raman Pratasevich pictured at a rally on March 25, 2012. Photo: AP