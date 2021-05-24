The researchers said the trial provided proof-of-concept confirmation it was possible to use optogenetics to restore sight in humans. Photo: Shutterstock
Blind man regains partial sight after scientists alter his cells in groundbreaking study
- Scientists in Europe and the US recruited a man who had lost his sight due to an inherited photoreceptor disease 40 years ago
- They treated him with a technique known as optogenetics, which involves genetically altering cells so they produce more light-sensitive proteins
Topic | Science
