Max Mosley, seen at the Silverstone racetrack in Northamptonshire, Britain in 2009, has died at the age of 81. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Formula One boss Max Mosley dies at the age of 81 after battle with cancer
- Mosley was the youngest son of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s
- Mosley was a racing driver, team owner and lawyer before becoming president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in 1993
Topic | Formula One (F1)
Max Mosley, seen at the Silverstone racetrack in Northamptonshire, Britain in 2009, has died at the age of 81. Photo: EPA-EFE