People take part in a vigil for Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, who was shot near her home in Peckham, London, UK on Monday. Photo: Reuters
British Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after shooting in London
- Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, was shot in the head early on Sunday morning
- Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have not made any arrests
Topic | Britain
