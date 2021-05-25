People take part in a vigil for Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, who was shot near her home in Peckham, London, UK on Monday. Photo: Reuters People take part in a vigil for Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, who was shot near her home in Peckham, London, UK on Monday. Photo: Reuters
British Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after shooting in London

  • Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, was shot in the head early on Sunday morning
  • Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have not made any arrests

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:23am, 25 May, 2021

