Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in November 2019. Photo: Euroradio via AP
Detained Belarus activist says he is ‘confessing to charges of organising protests’
- On Monday the European Union threatened more sanctions against Belarus over its forced diversion of a plane to arrest opposition journalist Roman Pratasevich
- ‘I can say that I have no health problems … I am confessing to having organised mass unrest in the city of Minsk,’ Protasevich said in a video
