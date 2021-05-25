Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in November 2019. Photo: Euroradio via AP Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in November 2019. Photo: Euroradio via AP
Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in November 2019. Photo: Euroradio via AP
Belarus
World /  Europe

Detained Belarus activist says he is ‘confessing to charges of organising protests’

  • On Monday the European Union threatened more sanctions against Belarus over its forced diversion of a plane to arrest opposition journalist Roman Pratasevich
  • ‘I can say that I have no health problems … I am confessing to having organised mass unrest in the city of Minsk,’ Protasevich said in a video

Topic |   Belarus
Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:44am, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in November 2019. Photo: Euroradio via AP Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in November 2019. Photo: Euroradio via AP
Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus, in November 2019. Photo: Euroradio via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE