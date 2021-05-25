Security staff use a sniffer dog to check the luggage of passengers on the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Roman Protasevich at Minsk International airport on Sunday. Photo: AP Security staff use a sniffer dog to check the luggage of passengers on the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Roman Protasevich at Minsk International airport on Sunday. Photo: AP
Security staff use a sniffer dog to check the luggage of passengers on the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Roman Protasevich at Minsk International airport on Sunday. Photo: AP
EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions and to ban flights from country’s airspace

  • EU leaders urged all EU-based carriers to avoid flying over Belarus, and called for an investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organisation
  • Belarus authorities arrested Roman Protasevich - an activist, journalist and prominent Alexander Lukashenko critic - on Sunday

Associated Press
Updated: 6:20am, 25 May, 2021

