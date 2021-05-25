Donald Trump practices his swing at his Trump International Golf Links course on the Menie Estate near Aberdeen, Scotland in 2011. Photo: Reuters
Court action seeks investigation into Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course purchases
- Scottish government faces new legal challenge over its rejection of a motion to investigate Trump’s all-cash purchases of two golf courses
- Global human rights group is seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision not to pursue an ‘unexplained wealth order’ on Trump’s business
Topic | Donald Trump
