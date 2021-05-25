Roman Protasevich confessed to having organised anti-government demonstrations in Belarus. Photo: AFP
Belarus opposition leader says arrested journalist Roman Protasevich was ‘tortured’
- Planes shunned Belarus’s airspace as outrage mounted over Minsk forcing down a Ryanair flight and arresting the dissident journalist who was on board
- Exiled opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya said a video showing ‘confession’ by the 26-year-old left no doubt that he had been beaten
Topic | Belarus
