A woman receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. File photo: AP
Coronavirus: social media influencers in France get mysterious offer to tarnish Pfizer vaccine
- A London-based agency offered US$2,450 to influencers to make fake claims that the Pfizer-BioNTech jab caused more deaths than any other vaccine
- YouTuber Leo Grasset, who was among those contacted, said he received a partnership proposal which consists of slamming the Pfizer vaccine in a video
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
