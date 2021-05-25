A woman receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. File photo: AP A woman receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. File photo: AP
Coronavirus: social media influencers in France get mysterious offer to tarnish Pfizer vaccine

  • A London-based agency offered US$2,450 to influencers to make fake claims that the Pfizer-BioNTech jab caused more deaths than any other vaccine
  • YouTuber Leo Grasset, who was among those contacted, said he received a partnership proposal which consists of slamming the Pfizer vaccine in a video

Updated: 11:22pm, 25 May, 2021

