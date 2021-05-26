William Shakespeare, 81, receives the Pfizer vaccine at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in British history on December 8, 2020, in Coventry. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: William Shakespeare, first man in world to get approved vaccine, dies of unrelated illness
- The Englishman, 81, received the Pfizer shot in early December
- The scene was dubbed ‘The Taming of the Flu’ on social media, in reference to the play by his famous namesake
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
William Shakespeare, 81, receives the Pfizer vaccine at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in British history on December 8, 2020, in Coventry. Photo: TNS