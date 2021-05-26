Dominic Cummings told lawmakers that the British government was far to slow to spot the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: House Of Commons via PA Wire/dpa
Boris Johnson’s ex-aide Dominic Cummings rips Britain’s coronavirus response, says PM ‘wanted to be infected with Covid-19 on live TV’
- Cummings accused Johnson’s government of failing the public by reacting too slowly to the spread of the coronavirus, leading to unnecessary deaths
- He said the prime minister regarded the pandemic ‘as just a scare story’ and health minister Hancock should have been fired for lying in meetings
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
