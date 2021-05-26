Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS
Emergency brake on Italian cable car that killed 14 was disabled, police say
- Three managers were arrested following the disaster that killed all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy who remains in hospital
- The trio are accused of deliberately deactivating the brake that could have stopped the car slamming into the Mottarone mountain when the cable snapped
Topic | Italy
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS