Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS
Italy
World /  Europe

Emergency brake on Italian cable car that killed 14 was disabled, police say

  • Three managers were arrested following the disaster that killed all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy who remains in hospital
  • The trio are accused of deliberately deactivating the brake that could have stopped the car slamming into the Mottarone mountain when the cable snapped

Topic |   Italy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:08pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed in northern Italy on May 23. Photo: Italian State Police via Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE