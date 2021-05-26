Environmentalists outside the Palace of Justice courthouse in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Bloomberg
Shell ordered to cut carbon emissions in landmark Dutch climate case
- A court in The Hague ordered the Anglo-Dutch multinational to reduce its CO2 output by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2019 levels
- The case was launched in 2019 by the Netherlands branch of Friends of the Earth, and is backed by more than 17,000 Dutch citizens
Topic | The Netherlands
