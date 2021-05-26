France enforced a strict lockdown last October to halt the spread of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters
French students convicted for racist tweets blaming Chinese people for Covid-19 spread
- The four were sentenced to two days of civic education and ordered to pay up to US$1,223 in fines
- The students posted the tweets after France announced a second round of strict stay-at-home rules last October
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
