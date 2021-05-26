France enforced a strict lockdown last October to halt the spread of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters France enforced a strict lockdown last October to halt the spread of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters
France enforced a strict lockdown last October to halt the spread of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

French students convicted for racist tweets blaming Chinese people for Covid-19 spread

  • The four were sentenced to two days of civic education and ordered to pay up to US$1,223 in fines
  • The students posted the tweets after France announced a second round of strict stay-at-home rules last October

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:15pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
France enforced a strict lockdown last October to halt the spread of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters France enforced a strict lockdown last October to halt the spread of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters
France enforced a strict lockdown last October to halt the spread of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE