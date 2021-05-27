Flowers and tributes left at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: PA / DPA
Bereaved families criticise ending of Hillsborough stadium disaster trial in Britain
- Ninety-six Liverpool football fans died in a stadium overcrowding disaster in 1989
- A British judge ended the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice
Topic | Britain
Flowers and tributes left at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain. Photo: PA / DPA