British health minister Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters British health minister Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters
British health minister Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Britain’s health minister defends handling of pandemic after Cummings attack

  • Matt Hancock said allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ex-aide that he lied during his response to the health crisis were untrue
  • In testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday, Cummings said Johnson and Hancock’s ineptitude led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:15pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British health minister Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters British health minister Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters
British health minister Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE