British health minister Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Britain’s health minister defends handling of pandemic after Cummings attack
- Matt Hancock said allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ex-aide that he lied during his response to the health crisis were untrue
- In testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday, Cummings said Johnson and Hancock’s ineptitude led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
