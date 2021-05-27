A Spanish court handed jail terms of between eight and 53 years to three men who helped the jihadists behind the 2017 Barcelona attacks. File photo: AFP
2017 Barcelona attacks: Spain jails three members of jihadist cell for 8 to 53 years
- In August 2017, 16 people were killed when a van careered through dense crowds in Barcelona and others were attacked in the coastal resort of Cambrils
- The trio were also convicted of the manufacture of explosives and attempted terrorist acts
Topic | Spain
