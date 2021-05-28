Military personnel on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in a Nato exercise off the coast of Portugal. Photo: Reuters
9,000 Nato troops from 20 nations hold war games amid simmering tensions with Russia
- The Steadfast Defender 2021 drills are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organisation’s response to an attack on any one of its members
- Top Nato brass insist that the exercises are not aimed at Russia specifically, but they focus on the Black Sea region
