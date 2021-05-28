Military personnel on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in a Nato exercise off the coast of Portugal. Photo: Reuters Military personnel on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in a Nato exercise off the coast of Portugal. Photo: Reuters
Military personnel on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in a Nato exercise off the coast of Portugal. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Europe

9,000 Nato troops from 20 nations hold war games amid simmering tensions with Russia

  • The Steadfast Defender 2021 drills are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organisation’s response to an attack on any one of its members
  • Top Nato brass insist that the exercises are not aimed at Russia specifically, but they focus on the Black Sea region

Topic |   Russia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:24pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Military personnel on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in a Nato exercise off the coast of Portugal. Photo: Reuters Military personnel on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in a Nato exercise off the coast of Portugal. Photo: Reuters
Military personnel on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in a Nato exercise off the coast of Portugal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE