Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacts with a patient at a hospital in Colchester on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacts with a patient at a hospital in Colchester on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: UK cases hit near two-month high amid fears of third wave

  • Friday’s 4,182 confirmed cases was the highest daily figure since April 1 and infections have increased 24 per cent week on week
  • The rise prompted scientists to say Britain is now in the midst of a coronavirus third wave – though case numbers are still low compared to mid-January peak

Associated Press
Associated Press in London

Updated: 9:52am, 29 May, 2021

