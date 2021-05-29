Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacts with a patient at a hospital in Colchester on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: UK cases hit near two-month high amid fears of third wave
- Friday’s 4,182 confirmed cases was the highest daily figure since April 1 and infections have increased 24 per cent week on week
- The rise prompted scientists to say Britain is now in the midst of a coronavirus third wave – though case numbers are still low compared to mid-January peak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
