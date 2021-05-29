Some of the units uncovered at the suspected bitcoin 'mine' found by British police in the West Midlands region of England. Photo: Twitter
British police looking for cannabis farm uncover bitcoin ‘mine’ instead
- Instead of a drug-growing operation, officers found around 100 computer units used for ‘mining’ the cryptocurrency with stolen electricity
- The warrant was one of almost 50 executed as part of a crackdown on drugs gangs, which led to 84 arrests, drug seizures and the recovery of weapons
