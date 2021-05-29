A nurse prepares doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Paris, France. Photo: AFP A nurse prepares doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Paris, France. Photo: AFP
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine less effective, still protects against variant from India: French study

  • A study by France’s Pasteur Institute found people who had received two doses of Pfizer saw a three-fold reduction in their antibodies against the B. 1.617 variant
  • The co-author of the research said the findings show that ‘this variant has acquired partial resistance to antibodies’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:57pm, 29 May, 2021

