A nurse prepares doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Paris, France. Photo: AFP
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine less effective, still protects against variant from India: French study
- A study by France’s Pasteur Institute found people who had received two doses of Pfizer saw a three-fold reduction in their antibodies against the B. 1.617 variant
- The co-author of the research said the findings show that ‘this variant has acquired partial resistance to antibodies’
Coronavirus pandemic
