People lounge at the pool of a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa in Cyprus. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: just in time for summer holidays, Europe sees sharp drop in cases
- Europe saw the largest decline in new Covid-19 infections and deaths this week compared with any other region
- Now, vaccination rates are accelerating across the continent, and with them, the promise of summer holidays
Coronavirus pandemic
