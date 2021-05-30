Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, centre, is in critical condition in a London hospital after being shot in the head on Sunday. Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, centre, is in critical condition in a London hospital after being shot in the head on Sunday.
London teenager charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

  • Cameron Deriggs, 18, is one of five people charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson
  • Johnson, who was shot in the head on Sunday at a house party in London, remains in hospital in a critical condition

Associated Press
Updated: 1:08am, 30 May, 2021

