Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, centre, is in critical condition in a London hospital after being shot in the head on Sunday.
London teenager charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist
- Cameron Deriggs, 18, is one of five people charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson
- Johnson, who was shot in the head on Sunday at a house party in London, remains in hospital in a critical condition
