Britain’s Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, receives her coronavirus vaccine at London’s Science Museum on Friday. Photo: Kensington Palace via AP
Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge ‘hugely grateful’ for first coronavirus vaccination

  • Britain this week extended its Covid-19 vaccination programme to everyone over the age of 30
  • Other members of the royal family﻿ have publicised their vaccine appointments to encourage people to get vaccinated

Associated Press

Updated: 1:46am, 30 May, 2021

