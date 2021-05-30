Natalia and Dmitry Protasevich, parents of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, demand freedom for their son at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Parents of Belarus dissident journalist Roman Protasevich join hundreds at Warsaw rally
- Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested on Sunday after Belarus scrambled a military jet to divert the Ryanair plane they were travelling on
- The forced landing triggered a global outcry. The EU has banned Belarusian airlines and urged EU airlines not to cross Belarusian airspace
