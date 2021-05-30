Natalia and Dmitry Protasevich, parents of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, demand freedom for their son at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP Natalia and Dmitry Protasevich, parents of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, demand freedom for their son at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Natalia and Dmitry Protasevich, parents of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, demand freedom for their son at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Belarus
World /  Europe

Parents of Belarus dissident journalist Roman Protasevich join hundreds at Warsaw rally

  • Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested on Sunday after Belarus scrambled a military jet to divert the Ryanair plane they were travelling on
  • The forced landing triggered a global outcry. The EU has banned Belarusian airlines and urged EU airlines not to cross Belarusian airspace

Topic |   Belarus
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:55am, 30 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Natalia and Dmitry Protasevich, parents of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, demand freedom for their son at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP Natalia and Dmitry Protasevich, parents of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, demand freedom for their son at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Natalia and Dmitry Protasevich, parents of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, demand freedom for their son at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE