Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds were reportedly married on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson marries fiancée Carrie Symonds in secret London ceremony, British newspapers report
- The British Prime Minister’s office declined to comment on reports that the couple were married at Westminster Cathedral in London
- Johnson and Symonds announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together
