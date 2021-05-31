Discussions are under way with ‘many countries’ – including the United States – to allow mutual recognition of the EU’s certificate. Photo: Bloomberg Discussions are under way with ‘many countries’ – including the United States – to allow mutual recognition of the EU’s certificate. Photo: Bloomberg
Discussions are under way with ‘many countries’ – including the United States – to allow mutual recognition of the EU’s certificate. Photo: Bloomberg
EU says vaccinated residents should be able to travel freely without quarantine

  • From July 1, EU wants a digital Covid-19 certificate to be used to allow travellers within the bloc to avoid testing or quarantine requirements
  • Countries expected to be ready to issue certificates on Tuesday included Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark and Poland

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:32pm, 31 May, 2021

