Discussions are under way with ‘many countries’ – including the United States – to allow mutual recognition of the EU’s certificate. Photo: Bloomberg
EU says vaccinated residents should be able to travel freely without quarantine
- From July 1, EU wants a digital Covid-19 certificate to be used to allow travellers within the bloc to avoid testing or quarantine requirements
- Countries expected to be ready to issue certificates on Tuesday included Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark and Poland
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
